Medical Ethics Prof on CNN: 'Penalize' Unvaccinated Americans - Deny Them Affordable Health Insurance | 5 Jan 2022 | NYU Professor of Bioethics Arthur Caplan, a guest on CNN Wednesday, said it is time to "shame" and "blame" unvaccinated Americans, adding that society should "penalize" them in a variety of ways, including higher hospital bills and insurance premiums. "...It's the unvaccinated who are going to be hurt, so why should anyone who is boosted bother at this point to do anything that makes the unvaccinated more safe?" CNN's John Berman asked. "...I'll condemn them. I'll shame them. I'll blame them. But I don't want to exclude them," Caplan replied, before detailing his desire to "penalize" unvaccinated Americans and implement more coercive tactics to corner them into getting the shot. "...We can penalize them more. We can say, 'You've got to pay more on your hospital bill if you weren't vaccinated. You can't get life insurance or disability insurance at affordable rates if you weren't vaccinated.' Those companies should not treat us as equals in terms of what the financial burdens are that that disease imposes."