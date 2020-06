Medical examiner rules police shooting of Rayshard Brooks a homicide | 14 June 2020 | The police shooting of Rayshard Brooks, an unarmed black man who was killed by local police after being found asleep in a drive-thru at a Wendy's in Atlanta, has been ruled a homicide, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office said. According to USA Today, the office said in a release Sunday that Brooks died after sustaining “two gunshot wounds of his back that created organ injuries and blood loss."