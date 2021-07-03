'Medical Racism' Film Exposes Long-Standing Experimentation on Minorities --Medical Racism, premiering March 11, chronicles the medical cartel's history of targeting minorities for unethical experiments, the acquiescence of regulatory agencies and medical ethicists, and the silence of physicians who allow these atrocities to continue today. | 04 March 2021 | Children's Health Defense, in conjunction with Center Productions and the Urban Global Health Alliance, along with co-producers Rev. Tony Muhammad and author-historian Curtis Cost, today released the trailer for their upcoming documentary, "Medical Racism: The New Apartheid." "Medical Racism," which premieres March 11, illuminates the shocking history of government health regulators and private pharmaceutical companies conducting human experiments on Black Americans.