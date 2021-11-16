Medicare Part B premiums to increase 14.5% in 2022 | 13 Nov 2021 | The Biden administration has announced that Medicare Part B premiums will increase 14.5% in 2022. The 14.5% increase will raise the standard monthly premium from $148.50 this year to $170.10 in 2022, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service. The increase is higher than an earlier estimate of $158.50 for the standard premium for 2022, CNBC reported. The Medicare Part B annual deductible will also increase in 2022 to $233 from $203 this year, according to CMS's latest announcement.