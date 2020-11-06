Medium Bans Anti-Communist Writer Ashley Goldenberg for Listing Corporations Gone Woke | 09 June 2020 | Medium, a platform that allows independent writers to publish articles and start blogs, banned conservative writer Ashley Goldenberg for publishing a list of businesses that have gone woke, supporting Black Lives Matter and the violent riots that have laid waste multiple American cities over the past two weeks. Goldenberg, previously known by her online pseudonym "Communism Kills," has previously worked for various conservative institutions, including the Media Research Center and Capital Research Center. Dozens of major American companies, including top Silicon Valley tech giants, have put out statements defending Black Lives Matter and the George Floyd protests over the past two weeks... Following Medium's decision to censor Goldenberg, a number of other sites including free-speech social network Gab republished the list [which needs to be updated, to include recent additions].