Melania Trump releases farewell message: 'It has been the greatest honor of my life' | 18 Jan 2021 | Outgoing first lady Melania Trump reflected on her four years in the White House during a farewell address to the American people on Monday. In a nearly seven-minute-long video message, Trump thanked military service members, law enforcement workers, caregivers and others who have inspired her since she entered the White House in 2017. She highlighted her work, including her leading role in the "Be Best" campaign, which sought to address cyberbullying, opioid abuse and other challenges facing America's children. "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as first lady of the United States," Trump said in the video message. "I have been inspired by incredible Americans across our country who lift up our communities through their kindness and courage, goodness and grace."