End this madness NOW: Melbourne: Authorities to Use Surveillance Drones to Catch People Not Wearing Masks --Will also scan for cars more than 5km from home | 18 Aug 2020 | Authorities in Melbourne, Australia, will use high-tech surveillance drones to catch people outside not wearing masks as well as to scan for vehicles that are in violation of curfew by being more than 5km from home. "High powered drones will be used to find people not wearing masks and cars too far from home," according to a 7News Melbourne news report. The drones will also be used to ensure skate parks and playgrounds remain empty. The surveillance devices can be flown up to a distance of 7km and produce images so clear they can "read a vehicle's number plate from 500 meters away."