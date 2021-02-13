Melissa DeRosa, Cuomo aide in nursing home cover-up, is related to top fed prosecutor --Attorney Audrey Strauss is mother-in-law to Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa | 13 Feb 2021 | If the Department of Justice investigates the Cuomo Administration's refusal to turn over data on nursing home deaths, a huge conflict would arise if the case were handed to the powerful Manhattan federal prosecutor. That's because Audrey Strauss, the US Attorney for the Southern District, is the mother-in-law of top Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa, the figure at the center of the emerging scandal...The Justice Department in late August had begun an inquiry into nursing home deaths in New York and elsewhere.