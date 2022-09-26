Meloni's right-wing bloc wins Italian election --The Brothers of Italy leader is on course to become the first female prime minister in the country's history | 26 Sept 2022 | The right-wing bloc led by Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy (FI) party is heading for victory in the snap parliamentary election, which took place on Sunday. With most of the ballots counted, early results released by the Interior Ministry on Monday suggested that the coalition will have a solid majority in both houses of the Italian parliament. Brothers of Italy were in the lead with 26%, the ministry said, after more than 90% of the ballots were counted. Matteo Salvini's League and former PM Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia -- FI's partners in the bloc -- were on 9% and 8%, respectively.