Member of European Parliament Labels COVID Vaccine Coercion 'Worst Crime Ever Committed on Humanity' | 27 July 2022 | In a speech in the European Parliament earlier this month, German MP Christine Anderson described the coercion of people into taking COVID vaccines as the "biggest crime ever committed on humanity." "This vaccine campaign will go down as the biggest scandal in medical history," Anderson declared, adding, "Moreover, it will be known as the biggest crime ever committed on humanity." The MEP was addressing mass flight cancellations and staff shortages in airports and on planes, asserting that while it is claimed the situation stems from companies not hiring back enough staff after the pandemic, the real reason is that pilots and other staff have refused to get vaccinated. Anderson further warned "unscrupulous globalist elites" have used the pandemic for their own ends, asking, "What in God's name have they done with this?"