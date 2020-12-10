Members of black Delaware church don't recall Biden being 'raised' there | 12 Oct 2020 | More campaign trail claims from Democratic nominee Joe Biden have been called into question -- this time his tales of being "raised" in a black church in Delaware where he was supposedly a civil rights organizer. The former veep, 77, has repeatedly spoken about participating in the civil rights movement as a teenager in the 1960s and of attending organizing sessions at the Union Baptist Church in Wilmington -- then run by the Rev. Otis Herring, an acclaimed pastor who died in 1996. But congregants and a longtime assistant to Herring at the prominent black church told the Washington Free Beacon this week that they never remembered Biden attending as he claimed, and said he met Herring as an adult.