Meme Police: DHS Scanning Employees' Social Media for 'Conspiracy Theories,' 'Extremism' | 15 March 2022 | The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a report recommending an increased focus on scanning the social media accounts of its employees in order to detect "extremism." Among the examples of "extremism" cited by DHS are: a belief that fraud occurred in the 2020 election, and objections to current coronavirus policies. From the DHS report, obtained by Reclaim The Net: A March 2021 unclassified threat assessment prepared by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), Department of Justice, and DHS, noted that domestic violent extremists "who are motivated by a range of ideologies and galvanized by recent political and societal events in the United States pose an elevated threat to the Homeland in 2021..." The report shows increased DHS concern with rooting out "extremists" within its own ranks, including through monitoring the social media accounts of employees.