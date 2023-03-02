Memphis fires sixth police officer in connection with death of Tyre Nichols | 3 Feb 2023 | Memphis has fired a sixth police officer in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols. The decision to terminate Preston Hemphill stemmed from an internal investigation that ultimately found he violated multiple department policies during Nichols's arrest, the Associated Press reported. The Department relieved Hemphill of duty in January in the wake of Nichols's death. Five black officers have already been fired and face second-degree murder charges over the incident. Hemphill, who is white, broke department rules when deploying a stun gun, the investigation found. Authorities later determined that had committed personal conduct violations, per the AP.