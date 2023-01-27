Memphis releases video showing police stop that led to Tyre Nichols's death | 27 Jan 2023 | The city of Memphis has released police body camera and surveillance video showing the January 7 traffic stop and violent police confrontation that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The video clips released by the city include three police body cams and an overhead angle from a pole-based police camera, city officials have said. Five Memphis officers were fired this month and then charged Thursday over Nichols's death, which happened days after the traffic stop police initially said was on suspicion of reckless driving. Nichols was Black, as are the five officers. Two Memphis Fire Department employees who were part of Nichols's initial care have been relieved of duty, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.