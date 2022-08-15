Mercer County man charged with threats to kill FBI agents after Mar-a-Lago raid

Mercer County man charged with threats to kill FBI agents after Mar-a-Lago search raid | 15 Aug 2022 | A Mercer County man threatened online to murder FBI agents after the bureau's search raid of former president Donald Trump's Florida estate last week, saying "come and get me you piece of [expletive] feds" and "I am going to [expletive] slaughter you," according to a federal complaint filed Monday in Pittsburgh. Adam Bies, 46, is charged in U.S. District Court with influencing, impeding or retaliating against federal law officers. He appeared briefly by video before a federal magistrate judge on Monday afternoon and will remain in U.S. custody pending a detention hearing Thursday... According to an FBI affidavit, Mr. Bies issued a variety of threats on Gab after the Aug. 8 search raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago complex in which agents removed boxes of classified documents.