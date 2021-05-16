Merriam-Webster Alters Definition of 'Anti-Vaxxer' to Include Opponents of Mandatory Vaccination | 15 May 2021 | Recently, the Merriam-Webster dictionary (also called "The Ministry of Truth" in some circles) decided to broaden the scope of how to define the word "anti-vaxxer." Merriam-Webster's website now defines "anti-vaxxer" as "a person who opposes vaccination or laws that mandate vaccination." In other words, any person who does not believe in forcing a needle in the arms of others now falls under this term, regardless of their personal views on vaccines. "Welcome to '1984.' This is the Ministry of Truth," rapper and podcaster Zuby said on Twitter, in reference to George Orwell's dystopian novel.