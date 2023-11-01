Merrick Garland Named Special Counsel to Investigate Trump, Not Biden, 2 Weeks After Biden Classified Docs Discovered | 11 Jan 2023 | Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel to investigate former President Donald Trump, not President [sic] Joe Biden, two weeks after Biden's classified briefings and documents were discovered at the Penn Biden Center. On November 18, Garland named former federal prosecutor Jack Smith special counsel for two probes by the Department of Justice of Trump. About two weeks prior, on November 2, Biden's classified documents were reportedly unearthed at Biden's so-called "think tank," the Penn Biden Center, by his attorney. The timeline suggests Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate Biden’s 2024 presidential political opponent for allegedly mishandling classified documents while potentially knowing Biden had allegedly committed the same violation.