Mexican Authorities Refuse to Allow Americans Aboard Cruise Ship to Disembark in Puerto Vallarta After 21 Fully Vaxxed Crew Members Test Positive for Covid | 24 Dec 2021 | More than 1,000 Americans aboard a cruise ship were not allowed to disembark in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico due to a Covid outbreak among fully vaccinated crew members. 21 fully vaccinated crew members tested positive for Covid prompting Mexican authorities to turn the vessel away from the port. "Puerto Vallarta from our veranda. Mexican authorities won't let anyone off our cruise ship, Koningsdam. Some crew members (fully vaccinated) tested positive for Covid. Ship is headed back out to sea," one of the American passengers said in a Facebook post.