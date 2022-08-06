Mexican President Calls for American Superstate, Open Borders | 6 June 2022 | Mexico’s president is reviving calls for a continental superstate that would combine North American employers and South American employees -- and sideline tens of millions of middle-class Americans. "I will go in July to visit [Joe Biden] at the White House and I want to discuss with him the issue of the integration of all America," President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said at a press conference in Mexico's presidential palace... The same continent-wide superstate was pushed in 2001 by President [sic] G.W. Bush and Mexico's then-president, Vicente Fox. Their unpopular "Any Willing Worker" plan would have allowed U.S. employers to easily import low-wage employees from central and south America. It was derailed following the 9/11 attack. The policy would spike Wall Street and Fortune 500 profits by giving them floods of cheap foreign workers plus many new foreign consumers.