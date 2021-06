Miami highway sign hacked to read 'Arrest Fauci,' 'Vaccines Kill' | 23 June 221 | A hacker in Florida reprogrammed a digital highway sign to share COVID-19 theories and a plea to can the nation's top infectious disease expert [sic]. A sign on State Road 836 in Miami read "Arrest Fauci," "COVID-19 was a hoax" and "vaccines kill," on Tuesday morning, according to NBC 6 South Florida. [Regrettably,] Officials had turned off the messages by mid-morning, according to the outlet.