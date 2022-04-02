Michael Avenatti found guilty of bilking Stormy Daniels out of nearly $300K in book proceeds | 4 Feb 2022 | Michael Avenatti has been found guilty of charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for bilking a former client, adult film star Stormy Daniels, out of nearly $300,000 in book proceeds. The jury spent about 15 and a half hours deliberating before returning the verdict on Friday afternoon. The wire fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, while the aggravated identity theft charge carries a mandatory term of imprisonment of two years. Avenatti was subsequently ordered to surrender to federal court officials in California no later than 5 p.m. on Monday. His sentencing date was scheduled for May 24.