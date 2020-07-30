Michael Flynn Case Continues as Appeals Court Sets Hearing on Whether to Dismiss Charges | 30 July 2020 | The federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., agreed Thursday to rehear arguments to drop the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The decision nullifies a ruling that a three-judge panel on the appeals court handed down last month. The judges voted 2-1 on June 24 to order U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan to comply with the Justice Department's request to dismiss the case against Flynn. The Justice Department filed a motion on May 7 requesting that charges be dropped against Flynn, who had entered a plea agreement with the special counsel’s office in 2017. Sullivan resisted the Justice Department's request to drop charges and has fought in court to force prosecutors to explain why they want to vacate the case.