Michael Rectenwald's Appeal to Twitter After the Musk Takeover By Lori Price | 28 Oct 2022 | Author, pundit, scholar, and CLG Founder Michael Rectenwald was suspended from Twitter earlier this month. The suspension took place shortly after Dr. Rectenwald appeared on The Ingraham Angle (October 11, 2022) and Unfiltered With Dan Bongino (October 15). Michael, with the handle "TheAntiWokeProf," had almost 18,000 followers. In response, Michael appealed the suspension to Twitter. He posted his appeal to Twitter on Facebook.