Michael Sussmann found not guilty of charge brought by Special Prosecutor John Durham --Sussmann had been accused of lying to the FBI | 31 May 2022 | The jury on Tuesday found Michael Sussmann not guilty of making a false statement to the FBI in September 2016 when he said he was not working on behalf of any client, when he brought information alleging a covert communications channel between the Trump Organization and Russia's Alfa Bank. After a two week trial, and more than a day of deliberations, the jury found that Special Counsel John Durham's team had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Sussmann's statement was a lie, and that he was, in fact, working on behalf of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and technology executive Rodney Joffe when he brought two thumb drives and a white paper alleging a Trump-Russia connection... The jury included one federal government employee who told the judge they donated to Democrats in 2016 and another government employee who told the judge they "strongly" dislike former President Trump. One juror had a child who was on the same high school sports team as Sussmann's child... Durham's team presented billing records dated beginning on July 29, 2016, and through October 2016, revealing Sussmann repeatedly billed the Clinton campaign for work on the Alfa Bank opposition research against Trump.