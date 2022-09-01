Michelle Obama Fires Off Urgent Message About Midterm Elections, Vows to Deploy Thousands of Lawyers to 'Protect American Voters' | 9 Jan 2022 | Michelle Obama fired off an urgent message about this year’s midterm elections as Joe Biden's poll numbers continue to drop into the abyss. "We've got to vote like the future of our democracy depends on it," Obama wrote in a letter titled "Fight For Our Vote" in an ad in the New York Times. Michelle Obama said the "When We All Vote" coalition will deploy an army of thousands of lawyers to 'protect American voters' and help push through the 'voting rights' legislation currently stalled in Congress. Last Monday Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said the senate will vote later this month on whether to change filibuster rules to make it easier to pass a 'voting rights' bill. The legislation will mandate ballot harvesting, ban voter ID, and give taxpayer money to campaigns.