Michigan appeals court backs Whitmer's use of emergency powers amid coronavirus pandemic | 22 Aug 2020 | A Michigan appeals court on Friday ruled in favor of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, finding that her emergency declarations and orders in response to the coronavirus were legal. Whitmer implemented strict lockdown measures during the crisis, and has since extended the state of emergency to keep gyms and movie theaters closed. Masks are required in many parts of the state. Republicans in the state's Legislature argued that she had overstepped her authority, and can unilaterally extend emergencies only if they are local, not statewide, under the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act (EPGA). They said a separate 1976 law means statewide emergencies need the Legislature's approval after 28 days. The appeals court, in a 2-1 decision, however, upheld a lower court's ruling that the moves were within her power.