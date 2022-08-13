Michigan boil water advisory affects over 930K, includes Flint --The boil water advisories follow a water main break | 13 Aug 2022 | A water main break at Michigan's Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility on Saturday has impacted an estimated 935,000 people, with 23 communities placed under precautionary boil water advisories. The GLWA said it had discovered a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from the treatment facility to communities in southeastern Michigan. The main is the largest in the regional water distribution system.