Michigan boy dies in his sleep three days after getting vaccine | 5 July 2021 | A 13-year-old Michigan boy died in his sleep three days after receiving the coronavirus vaccine in June and the Centers for Disease Control has opened an investigation into the death, a report said on Sunday. Jacob Clynick -- who was preparing to enter high school in the fall -- received his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a Walgreens in Zilwaukee, Mich. on June 13, his aunt told the Detroit Free Press. Jacob was healthy and had no underlying health conditions...On June 15, two nights after receiving the second dose, Jacob complained of a stomach ache before going to sleep and never woke up.