Michigan Democrat seen resisting DUI arrest, threatens to call Gov. Whitmer in body camera footage --Jones can be heard reminding the officers that he had oversight of their budget as they attempt to put handcuffs on him | 25 April 2021 | Michigan Police released body camera footage on Sunday of an incident involving Democratic state Rep. Jewell Jones, who was reportedly charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and weapons possession following a collision last week on Interstate 96 in Fowlerville. The video shows police tackle a combative Jones to the ground after he physically resisted arrest and threatened to call Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Jones can be heard reminding the officers that he had oversight of their budget as they attempt to put handcuffs on him. "I don't give a f---, bro, when I call Gretchen [Whitmer] I'll (sic) need y'all (sic) IDs, badge numbers, everything," Jones says in the footage. "It's not going to be good for you, I'm telling you. I run y'alls budget, bro," he told a trooper.