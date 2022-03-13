Michigan Election Official Charged With Ballot Tampering, Misconduct | 13 March 2022 | A Michigan county elections official and former township clerk was charged with ballot tampering related to the August 2020 primary election, according to state Attorney General Dana Nessel. Kathy Funk, who was running in 2020 as a Democrat for reelection as Flint Township clerk, also was charged with misconduct in office, Nessel said. The charges, which are both felonies, each carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison upon conviction. Nessel alleged that Funk purposely broke a seal on a container for ballots so that the votes couldn't be totaled during an anticipated recount. She narrowly won reelection in the unofficial count, the attorney general's office said.