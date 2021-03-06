Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Used Kevin McCarthy's Roommate Frank Luntz to Sell COVID-19 Lockdowns to Conservatives --'Luntz represents the worst the political establishment has to offer.' | 2 June 2021 | Emails released via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request have shown Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer used disreputable pollster Frank Luntz to sell COVID-19 lockdown propaganda to conservatives in her state. The emails obtained due to a Judicial Watch FOIA request show how Luntz, [deep-state GOP operative] who is best friends and roommates with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), is used to manipulate the public perception of conservatives to suit the interests of the "left." Last year, the Whitmer administration utilized a PowerPoint presentation titled, "Changing the COVID Conversation," prepared by Luntz's group, the de Beaumont Foundation. They "tested specific words, sentences, phrases, and attributes Americans need to hear to change their behavior and stop the spread of the coronavirus," and determined the best ways to dupe Republicans into supporting crippling and Draconian lockdown policies. "Many Republicans refuse to follow guidelines because they argue the science keeps changing. It's up to you to communicate -- at the outset -- that the science is settled," Luntz warned the governor's office.