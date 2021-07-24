Michigan Gov. Whitmer stripped of emergency powers --Whitmer faced pushback on her orders since the early days of COVID pandemic | 24 July 2021 | Michigan legislators have stripped Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of the emergency powers she freely wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state Senate approved the Unlock Michigan initiative on July 15. On Thursday, the Republican-controlled state House passed the measure with a 60-48 vote largely along party lines. "Yesterday was a great day for Michigan, and yesterday was anything but partisan politics," Michigan Congresswoman Lisa McClain (R) told "Fox & Friends First" on Friday. "It was the voice of the people saying enough is enough."