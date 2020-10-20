Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Displays 'Kill Trump' Symbolism in Background During Sunday Interview | 19 Oct 2020 | Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) in an interview on national TV yesterday portrayed symbols in the background that can be interpreted as 'Kill Trump.' Some individuals on Twitter shared their observations from yesterday's interview with Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer... Whitmer's [state shut-down] actions were challenged in court and the Michigan Supreme Court unanimously said Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s attempt to continue a state of emergency after April 30, 2020 without legislative approval was illegal. Additionally, in a 4-3 decision, the Court ruled that the Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945, which Governor Whitmer argued allowed her to maintain unilateral control for an indefinite period, is unconstitutional.