Michigan Governor: Up to Six Months in Prison If Businesses Don't Surveil Customers for Contact Tracing | 01 Nov 2020 | The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is requiring restaurants, barbershops, tattoo parlors, recreational facilities, and entertainment establishments to record the names, contact information, and visit times of all customers to "aid with contact tracing." Any establishment that does not comply is threatened with a maximum $200 fine and a misdemeanor charge punishable with up to six months in prison. The order, announced Friday, comes as Michigan's Democratic Gov. [and Grade 'A' sociopath] Gretchen Whitmer and her administration began backtracking on the state's latest reopening plan and tightening COVID-19 restrictions, citing rising hospitalizations and deaths. Other states including New York [also run by a petty tyrant] have implemented similar contact tracing rules, requiring restaurants to record diners' information in the case of an outbreak... Whitmer and her administration have received criticism for her handling of the coronavirus after she signed an executive order similar to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s ordering nursing homes and assisted living centers to readmit infected patients into facilities filled with vulnerable people. "A long-term care facility must not prohibit admission or readmission of a resident based on COVID-19 testing requirements or results in a manner that is inconsistent with this order," Whitmer's May executive order reads.