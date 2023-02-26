Michigan honor student, 17, shot dead by 14 and 13-year-olds in attempted carjacking after he offered them a ride during subzero temperatures - juveniles will be tried as adults --Chimner was charged Friday with felony murder, carjacking and two weapons-related violations, according to Fox 17. | 25 Feb 2023 | A 17-year-old honor student was killed by a 14-year-old and a 13-year-old after he offered the suspects a ride home from a birthday party. Jack Snyder was found lying next to his car at about 12:10am of January 17 in Battle Creek, Michigan, after he was shot during an attempted carjacking, according to police. EMTs and medical personal tried to revive the teen in subzero temperatures, but Snyder was declared dead at the scene. Justice Chimner, the 14-year-old boy, was arrested, while the 13-year-old turned himself in in connection with the killing. Police recovered a gun at the scene of the crime but could not say which boy had fired the weapon. Battle Creek Police Sergeant Jeff Case said in a press conference earlier this week that Snyder's desire to help led to his death.