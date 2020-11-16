Michigan House Member Files to Impeach Governor Gretchen Whitmer | 15 Nov 2020 | State Rep. Matt Maddock (R), who is well known in Michigan as a pro-Trump conservative, announced tonight that he is filing the paperwork in the Michigan House to start impeachment proceedings against Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D). Whitmer has been repeatedly defying court orders limiting her COVID shutdown powers. And rumors swirl that another Whitmer Michigan shutdown is looming, perhaps starting on November 18, and lasting three weeks. A rumor that she would shut down the state on Friday came and went, though Whitmer held an odd press conference where Whitmer and her advisors scolded family members not to hug on Thanksgiving.