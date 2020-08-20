Michigan reaches over $500M settlement in Flint water crisis civil suits | 19 Aug 2020 | The state of Michigan has reached a more than $500 million settlement that would put to rest lawsuits arising out of the Flint water crisis, two sources with knowledge of the agreement confirmed Wednesday. The sources weren't authorized to speak publicly on the matter, which is a significant development in a years-long legal fight that's garnered national attention. Details about the settlement arising out of the Flint lead-contaminated water crisis are expected to be spelled out Friday. The deal comes after several years of litigation in which Flint residents pursued damages from the state for the lead-contaminated water piped into many households.