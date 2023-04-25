Michigan school district in legal trouble after allowing gay pride sweaters but not 'Let's Go Brandon' shirts | 25 April 2023 | Two students who were prohibited from wearing clothing that featured a phrase critical of Joe Biden have filed a lawsuit against their Michigan school district. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE)...are representing the Tri County Middle School students who sued the school district Tuesday for viewpoint discrimination after they were forced to remove sweatshirts they wore to school that featured the phrase "Let's Go Brandon" in February 2022. An assistant principal and a teacher "ordered the boys to remove the sweatshirts" for allegedly breaking dress code while allowing other students to don other political apparel like "gay-pride-themed hoodies," according to FIRE. The district and its employees -- according to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, Southern Division -- "are censoring students who try to express support for former President Donald Trump or opposition to President [sic] Joe Biden."