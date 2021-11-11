Michigan School System Closes After 'Large Number' of Teachers Become Ill From COVID Shot | 10 Nov 2021 | Numerous schools in a Michigan township closed on Monday after numerous staff members fell ill suffering "negative reactions" from COVID-19 booster shots. As employees get fired or resign from their jobs for refusing to comply with the vaccine mandate, schools in the Saginaw school district and around the country are substantially understaffed. After numerous staff members of Saginaw County Community Schools received an experimental COVID booster shot over the weekend, they had negative reactions and were too sick to return to work, forcing the township's elementary, middle and high schools to close in the district on Monday.