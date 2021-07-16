Michigan Senate approves petition to revoke Whitmer's pandemic powers | 15 July 2021 | The GOP-led Michigan Senate on Thursday approved the Unlock Michigan campaign on a 20-15 vote, likely ending the 1945 law employed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to exercise pandemic powers for the past 16 months. The GOP said the petition is the voice of the people. Unlock Michigan submitted at least 460,000 valid signatures when they only needed about 340,000. The Unlock Michigan petition, filed in October 2020, dates back to the early COVID-19 pandemic and is veto-proof.