Michigan Senator Mike Shirkey Thinks Capitol Riot Was 'Staged,' Mitch McConnell Was 'Part of It' | 09 Feb 2021 | Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said in a recent conversation that "Trump people" weren't responsible for the riot at the U.S. Capitol and that people "wanted a mess" ahead of the violence. Shirkey's comments were recorded in a video that was posted on YouTube after he met with members of the Hillsdale County Republican Party. The local GOP group later voted to censure him for not supporting former President Donald Trump enough and for failing to stand up to Governor Gretchen Whitmer with regard to the Second Amendment and COVID-19 restrictions. The conversation began as a meeting about his upcoming censure but turned attention to the Capitol riot. When asked "What about the D.C. thing?" Shirkey called it a "hoax from day one." "Why wasn't there more security?" Shirkey asked. "It was ridiculous. It was all staged." Shirkey called Washington, D.C, Mayor Muriel Bowser a "puppet" and blamed Senator Mitch McConnell for being "part of it" because he said he was involved in the decision-making process about security. "I think they wanted to have a mess," Shirkey said, adding that the "mess" was partially attributable to people who were recruited to participate and to those who got "caught up" in the emotion of being in a mob.