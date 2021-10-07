Michigan State Police Hunting for Individuals Making 'False Claims' About 2020 Election | 9 July 2021 | Michigan residents who make what state officials say are false claims about the 2020 election could end up getting a visit from state troopers. State Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan State Police are going to investigate claims that some people making fraud allegations about the 2020 election are profiting from those allegations, Bridge Michigan reported Thursday... Antrim County was at the center of multiple disputes over the results of the election.