Michigan Witness: GOP Poll Challengers Were Assaulted at TCF Center trying to Protect the Vote --GOP challengers were prevented from seeing ballots --Witness says: 'The most crooked thing I've ever seen' | 12 Nov 2020 | Absentee ballots from Wayne County/Detroit were supposed to be counted by 8:00 PM on election night last week, but a 3:30 AM delivery of what witnesses have described as 50-61 boxes of ballots puts into doubt the validity of the surprising election results. That surprise brought a commanding Trump lead of 300,000 votes for Michigan's 16 electoral votes into a 120,000 vote deficit after votes from Wayne County were counted. Ann Rudisill went down to the counting area after hearing that a large batch of suspicious ballots had arrived in the middle of the night. Rudisill noticed a total lack of security at the TCF Center when she entered. "There was no sign in sheet. There was nothing. Maybe a hundred of us walked in there." She described poll challengers as being purposefully prevented from being able to review the ballots as they were being counted on Wednesday, the day after the election, by poll workers and Democrat Poll Challengers. "I was completely unable to see the ballots."