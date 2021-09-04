Midwin Charles: 47-year-old MSNBC legal analyst dead one month after mRNA shot | 07 April 2021 | Brooklyn defense attorney and television commentator Midwin Charles is dead after what appears to be several days of suffering after receiving at least one experimental shot. Ms. Charles posted the trendy "I'm vaccinated" announcement on Twitter on March 1. The tweet is still live as of publishing. It is also archived. She then retweeted a North Carolina professor talking about "black vax hesitancy." An analysis of her tweet activity thereafter indicates that her health started deteriorating three weeks later.