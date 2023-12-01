Migrants are 'drinking all day,' 'having sex in the stairs' in taxpayer-funded New York hotels - whistleblower | 12 Jan 2023 | An employee at Row, one of New York City's best-known hotels, became a whistleblower Wednesday after he released video and photos of illegal immigrants trashing the hotel and leaving fresh food out to rot. "It's a disgrace," Row NYC employee Felipe Rodriguez said on The Ingraham Angle. "The chaos that we see at the Row today is [caused] by migrants being drunk, drinking all day, smoking marijuana [and] consuming drugs," Rodriguez said. He also said that the Row is struggling with "domestic violence" among migrants, young people "having sex in the stairs," and a fight between a migrant and a hotel security officer... "The ones that have all the power are the migrants. The hotel workers lost their power in the hotel," he said.