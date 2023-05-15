Migrants to be housed in 6 more NYC school gyms - outraged parents say plan is 'just insane' | 15 May 2023 | At least six more Big Apple schools are set to start temporarily housing migrants [illegal aliens] in their gyms, prompting all hell to break loose Monday among parents frantic over safety and potential learning disruptions. "To bus people to our school and expect the community to absorb them is just insane," fumed Virginia Vu, a PTA member and parent at Brooklyn's MS 577 in Williamsburg -- adding some parents have already threatened to at least temporarily pull their kids out of the sixth-through-eighth grade school... MS 577 shares a gym with PS 17 -- one of five Brooklyn elementary schools to soon have asylum-seekers living out of their gymnasiums, too, as New York City struggles to cope with the surging migrant crisis, sources told The Post. The other targeted elementary schools are PS 18 and PS 132, both in Williamsburg, PS 172 in Sunset Park and PS 189 near Prospect-Lefferts Gardens. PS 17, 18, 132 and 172 all house kindergarten through fifth-grade, while PS 189 goes from kindergarten through eighth grade. PS 17 and MS 577 were preparing to host busloads of migrants -- potentially single male adults -- starting as early as Tuesday, parents said.