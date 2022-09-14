Migrants killing dogs, stealing from homes prompts some Texas border town residents to arm themselves | 13 Sept 2022 | Migrants have killed pets, stolen from shops and knocked on doors late at night in a Texas border town, prompting some residents to arm themselves, locals told Fox News. "I don't feel safe," Laura Ramos, an Eagle Pass business owner, told Fox News. She said she keeps "several weapons" at her store for defense... Kamala Harris, who Joe Biden had tasked with tackling the migrant crisis, recently said in an interview, "the border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system." "I live far from the downtown, but in that area, it's a lot of ranch[es], a lot of big properties," Cindy told Fox News. She said migrants went onto one property, "and in order to steal something, they killed the dogs." "They are like robbing stuff or killing animals to eat," Cindy continued. "So that's what concerns me."