Breaking: Mike Pence formally accepts GOP nomination for vice president | 26 Aug 2020 | Speaking from historic Fort McHenry, Mike Pence formally accepted the GOP nomination for a second term as vice president Wednesday night as he addressed the Republican National Convention. The vice president's acceptance speech came from the site of the fort where the raising of the American flag during the War of 1812 inspired Francis Scott Key to write "The Star Spangled Banner." The raising of the flag signaled the United States' victory against the British in the Battle of Baltimore, and Pence's speech tied in with theme for Night 3 of the convention, "Land of Heroes." "Four years ago I answered the call to join this ticket because I knew that Donald Trump had the leadership and the vision to make America great again," Pence said. "And for the last four years, I’ve watched this president endure unrelenting attacks but get up every day and fight to keep the promises that he made to the American people. So with gratitude for the confidence president Donald Trump has placed in me, the support of our Republican Party and the grace of God, I humbly accept your nomination to run and serve as vice president of the United States."