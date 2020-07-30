You are here

Mike Pence involved in campaign bus collision, then in second motorcade crash, in Pennsylvania

Thu, 07/30/2020 - 13:52 — legitgov

Mike Pence involved in campaign bus collision, then in second motorcade crash, in Pennsylvania | 30 July 2020 | Vice President Mike Pence was involved in a minor vehicle collision Thursday morning while stumping through western Pennsylvania -- shortly followed by a second campaign caravan crash. With Pence aboard, the Trump 2020 campaign bus collided with a dump truck around 11 a.m. in Allegheny County, according to journalists in the accompanying press pool. Following the minor fender-bender, the 61-year-old veep resumed the journey in a limo in the motorcade -- only for a pair of motorcycles in the security detail to go down just after 11:15 a.m.

