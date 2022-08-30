Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91 --He will be remembered as the father of '‘perestroika' but also for presiding over the fall of the Soviet Union | 30 Aug 2022 | Mikhail Gorbachev, the first and only president of the Soviet Union, has died at the age of 91, in Moscow. His death was reported on Tuesday night by the Central Clinical Hospital, which said in a statement "Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev died this evening after a serious and prolonged illness." According to the news agency TASS, Gorbachev was hospitalized at the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, at the request of his doctors, and had been under medical supervision ever since... A divisive figure, supporters credit him with having played a key part in bringing about an end to the Cold War, while opponents accuse him of aiding in the fall of the Soviet Union and a major loss to Moscow's prestige and global influence.